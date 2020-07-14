Pro-VC Defends UPSA VC Over Corruption Allegations

THE PRO-VICE Chancellor (Pro-VC) of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Charles Barnor, has dismissed allegations of corruption fire at the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university, Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey.

His reaction comes in the wake of a publication in some media outlets accusing the VC of mismanagement of the tertiary institution and misappropriation of funds.

Besides, the letter accused him of “flooding the place with his church members, families, friends and NPP apparatchiks.”

The Pro-VC of the university has refuted the allegations, adding that they sound strange to him.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE, the Pro-VC stressed that there was the need for those making the allegations to place issues in their “right contexts” to enable people to ascertain their veracity or otherwise.

He enumerated some achievements and innovations of the VC since assuming office in January 2017.

According to him, through some of the foreign trips the VC embarked on, the university was privileged to help some of its students receive “lucrative” scholarship opportunities to study abroad for about six weeks.

He added that a lot of developmental projects are currently ongoing in and out of the university, such as the acquisition of lands, construction of ultramodern hostel facilities, among others.

Brilliant students pursuing their postgraduate education are also given the opportunity to receive training as tutors to augment the efforts of the official teaching staff of the university.

Professor Barnor intimidated that being a man who demands a lot from the people he works with, the VC challenges staff of the university to be on top of their game to achieve set goals.

It has turned out that there is an orchestrated plot against not only the VC but also Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The 2020 U-Multirank global universities rankings have listed UPSA as one of the top universities in the world.

—Daily Guide