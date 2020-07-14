Covid-19: Ghana’s Cases Hit 25,252 LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Ghana’s COVID-19 cases has increased by 264 cases. The total cases now at 25,252 on Tuesday July 14. While the number of deaths remains at 139, the number of people who have recovered are now 21,391. The number of active cases are 3,716.According to the Ghana Health Service, the Greater Accra region recorded the most number of new cases. The new cases were confirmed in 26 districts in six regions including The top regions leading the country’s case count are; Greater Accra – 13,869Ashanti Region – 5,277Western region – 2,189Central reigon – 1,110 According to Dr. Badu Sarkodie, the Director of Public Health for Ghana Health Service, coastal and middle belt continue to be hotspots of COVID-1 in the country. CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
Covid-19: Ghana’s Cases Hit 25,252
Ghana’s COVID-19 cases has increased by 264 cases.
The total cases now at 25,252 on Tuesday July 14.
While the number of deaths remains at 139, the number of people who have recovered are now 21,391.
The number of active cases are 3,716.
According to the Ghana Health Service, the Greater Accra region recorded the most number of new cases.
The new cases were confirmed in 26 districts in six regions including
The top regions leading the country’s case count are;
Greater Accra – 13,869
Ashanti Region – 5,277
Western region – 2,189
Central reigon – 1,110
According to Dr. Badu Sarkodie, the Director of Public Health for Ghana Health Service, coastal and middle belt continue to be hotspots of COVID-1 in the country.