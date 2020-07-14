Nana B Campaign: GES Told In Plain Language To 'Sack KASS Headmaster'

A Communication Team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress has strongly advocated for the interdiction of the Headmaster of Anglican Senior High School, Kumasi.

Speaking to newsmen in Kumasi, the Deputy Secretary of the Asante Akim Central NDC, Mr. Emmanuel Opoku Mensah explained that allowing the NPP's Nana Boakye to do party politics is in clear breach of the Ghana Education Service's directive issued regarding the registration exercise in senior high schools.

"The third paragraph of the directive reads,' Management wishes to draw attention to the general public especially political party representatives who will be assigned by their parties to observe the process on the various campuses, that the schools should not be used as a place for partisan politician politicking', so what is the headmaster hanging onto his position for, having allowed Nana B to campaign?", Mr. Opoku quizzed.

According to the NDC's communicator, it is ridiculous to hear the National Youth Organizer defend his behavior by telling journalists that accreditation was obtained from the electoral commission to monitor the ongoing registration exercise especially on how the general public is complying with the COVID-19 protocols.

According to Mr. Opoku Mensah, the pictures of his meeting with the students at the school's assembly hall depict scenes of overcrowded students who were seated without recourse to the social distancing protocol with some, apparently seen wearing no nose masks.

"We are aware of the fact that some of us politicians infected with the dreaded Covid-19, so parents are now overwhelmed with fear when they see politicians get closer to their children', Mr. Opoku said, and further questioned why same students are not allowed to be visited by their parents.

The NDC communicator believes that the headmaster is an agent of the NPP seeking to help entrench his NPP in power.

According to him, the same headmaster sacked a Kumasi-based Akoma FM's reporter, Baffoe when he wanted to enter the school's premises to monitor the registration process and report same.

'So just as the GES has asked the headmistress of KNUST SHS to step aside to allow an investigation into the unfortunate incident in the school, why can't the same be asked of the KASS headmaster? Or is it because the KNUST headmistress isn't a male?', the worried-looking communicator asked.