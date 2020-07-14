Sunyani: 29 Persons Arrested By COVID-19 Taskforce

For breaching the COVID-19 protocols, especially the wearing of nose masks, 29 people have been arrested in Sunyani, in the Bono Region.

They were rounded up by the Sunyani Municipal Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Prevention Taskforce and detained at the police station.

The arrest was effected during the routine enforcement exercise by the task force in Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities.

Set up by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, the Taskforce led by Superintendent Haruna Alhassan of the Ghana Immigration Service, Sunyani is tasked to ensure that the populace complied with the government's directives and protocols against spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The suspects were arrested in supermarkets, lorry stations and other open places in the Sunyani and Odumase townships.

Supt. Alhassan explained to the media that the wearing of nose masks was vital and compulsory to stem the spread of the viral disease in the two municipalities.

Supt. Alhassan said the suspects would soon be arraigned, and reminded the public that failure to wear a nose mask in public places is a serious offence liable to a fine of between GhC12,000 to GhC60,000or four years imprisonment or both.

---Daily Guide