NPP Youth Organizer Nana B Angers Health Students After Breaching Social Distancing

DISREGARD OF THE GHANA EDUCATION SERVICE SAFETY GUIDELINES BY HENRY NANA BOAKYE (NANA B)

The Secretariat of the National Health Students Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) has observed with tremendous concern the complete disregard of the ‘Guidelines For Schools’ put in place by the Ghana Education Service (GES) at Kumasi Anglican Secondary School (KASS) by a team led by the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B).

In some pictures circulating on social media, we noticed a team speaking with a group of students at Kumasi Anglican Secondary School (KASS) which goes completely contrary to set the Guidelines for Schools: Operating Safe and Healthy Schools during the Covid-19 Re-Opening by the Ghana Education Service.

A portion of the guidelines states emphatically that No Visitors Allowed (Boarding Schools). It goes further to say that “During the first phase of reopening, visitors will not be allowed on to boarding school campus as a measure to reduce and prevent exposure of students. During the period that students are in school, the existing protocols for communicating with wards will continue to exist to allow parents and guardians access.”

NAHSAG as a health centered association which is highly concerned about the latest updates from the Ghana health service indicative of our ever increasing number of covid-19 cases especially in our Senior High Schools including the recent Seven (7) Schools; Nsein, Shama, St. John’s, Diabene, Adiembra, Ahantaman Girls’ and Archbishop Porter’s Girls Senior High Schools all in Western Region. It is on this premise we find the act carried out by Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) and his team at KASS as a morally reprehensible and reckless act which needlessly endangers the safety, health and lives of the students.

NAHSAG in no uncertain terms condemn this despicable act and we call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to speak against it. If even parents are not allowed to visit their wards in schools for safety protocol reasons, then political actors should have no business putting the lives of these innocent students in avoidable danger.

We call the Ghana Education Service (GES) to quickly sanction the head(s) of any institution that violates the safety protocols put forward to safeguard our dear students. We must not condone any such breaches of the safety protocols.

#StudentLivesMatter #StaySafe #UseANoseMask #PracticeSocialDistancing

Thank you.

Signed.

Moses N. Bondong

(President)