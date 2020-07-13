Stop Collecting Voter ID Cards Of Registered Voters--EC Warns Political Parties

Under no circumstance whatsoever should political party agents and supporters collect voter ID Cards issued at centres of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

This warning is coming from the Electoral Commission (EC) which has vowed to deal with such political parties.

Addressing the third in the series of ''Let the Citizen Know,'' briefing in Accra, the Commission clearly stated that the collection of the cards is not part of, “Our electoral laws and the agents of political parties should desist from doing that”.

Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chair, in charge of Corporate Services at the EC, said: “The public is also advised not to give the voter ID cards issued to them by the Commission to the agents of the political parties at the registration centres”.

Touching on the performance of the officials during the previous two phases of the exercise, Dr. Asare said; “The performance of our officials continues to improve with the impressive numbers they continue to register on a daily basis.”

“As the registration continues we can only expect our officials to be better in the performance of their work”.

