Stop Bussing People To Registration Centres--EC To Political Parties

There has been a practice where political party candidates and operatives are bussing members of the public including their own party people to voter registration centres.

This has equally received condemnation from the Electoral Commission (EC) who are warning parliamentary candidates to desist from such practice with immediate effect.

This is because the political parties know that the people they are bussing are not residents of the electoral areas where they want to register

Dr Bossman Eric Asare, EC Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, therefore asked operatives of political parties to stop fronting for people who were not Ghanaians.

He said, “the Commission needs the support of all our stakeholders to compile a clean register”.

He appealed to the political parties to educate their agents to avoid challenges that were needless, saying, “challenges must be based on evidence of people violating the rules on voter registration”.

Dr Asare said some registered applicants were challenged by agents of political parties, adding, “the District Registration Review Committees in the districts have started sitting to check whether those who have been challenged qualify to register and vote at the centres where they were challenged.

“It is important to point out that a number of these challenges are as a result of people who are alleged not to be citizens of Ghana and not resident in the electoral areas where they want to register and vote”.

---GNA