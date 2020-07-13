Voter Roll Call: Awutu Senya East DCE Causes Arrest Of 4 NDC Agents

The District Chief Executive for the Awutu Senya East Municipality, Michael Essuman, has led a team of monitors to arrest four NDC agents at various registration centres in the constituency.

The 4 were caught allegedly attempting to forge EC accreditation cards.

According to the DCE, he had sensed some disparities in the number of party agents.

“The distribution of agents is supposed to be balanced across registered political parties so I had to do closer scrutiny of those accreditation cards. Then I realised the NDC people had duplicated the EC sanctioned ones. They had even [forged] the signature of the chairperson,” he remarked to Citi News.

“I have asked the EC to take decisive steps to correct that one, as of yesterday [Sunday],” the DCE added.

Mr. Essuman further accused the NDC of intimidation.

“We cannot outsmart the system. When they go there in their numbers, they intimidate those innocent people who have come to register.”

---CitinewsRoom