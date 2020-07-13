WPSI-KAIPTC, GIZ To Hold Webinar On ‘Resilience’ For African Women Leaders

Listen to article

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the world has been engulfed in a barrage of information and news that is pointedly dizzying. The fear, panic and impact of Covid-19 have led to the twin response of anxiety and worry.

Many organizations and individuals are still reeling from the impact and unpredictability of the present and the future – and those who remain steadfast are those who have built resilient mindsets and structures.

Indeed, the pandemic is both a test of resilience and an opportunity to learn and hone this skill that, essentially, is about building mental strength to navigate and forge forward through change and deeply stressful circumstances. The pandemic has created a strain in families, communities, businesses and countries.

It has placed an additional burden on fragile, conflict-affected communities and sensitive sectors such as peace and security. In the midst of these uncertain times, women leaders working in peace and security are challenged more than ever, to persevere in their pursuit for equal opportunities for women and the protection of the rights of women. Thus, how can female peace and security sector leaders continue to make a meaningful impact while maintaining an optimal work-life balance?

The Women, Peace and Security Institute (WPSI) of the KAIPTC will hold a webinar on “Building Resilience: Bouncing forward from Adversity” for selected African women leaders from Cameroon, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, 16th July, and the speaker is Taaka Awori, an independent consultant with Organizational Development and Social Development expertise. Taaka is also the CEO of Busara Africa, a Pan-African Leadership Development Firm.

The webinar forms part of the year-long Inspiring African Women Leaders in Peace and Security (IAWL –PS) programme which started in November 2019. The participants will gain in-depth knowledge on resilience; assess their own levels of resilience and how they might strengthen it; acquire tools to build specific elements of their resilience; and develop strategies to respond to specific challenges they are currently facing.

Participants of the programme comprise personnel from the police, military, governmental departments and grassroots civil society organizations. This is the second webinar, following a maiden one held in May on the topic; “Gender Mainstreaming through Digital Networking and Campaigning”.

The IAWL-PS programme is an offspring of the KIAPTC Women Support Scheme which is facilitated by the Women, Peace and Security Institute (WPSI) of KAIPTC, with financial support from the German Government through GIZ. The goal of the programme is to provide fully-sponsored leadership development opportunities for mid-career women working in the peace and security sectors - to enhance their leadership capacities, influence and support in promoting the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda across Africa. The programme aims at establishing a network of women leaders who will be positioned to take up senior leadership positions in the peace and security environment and promote the WPS agenda. The programme comprises a leadership training course, coaching sessions, webinar sessions and a mentorship training programme.

For further information, please contact the Women Peace and Security Institute of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) on 0302-718200 ext. 1085/1087. You can find the WPSI on Facebook. You can further find out more about the WPSI on our website: www.wpsi.kaiptc.org.

About the Women Peace and Security Institute:

The Women, Peace and Security Institute (WPSI) is an institute of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC). The Institute works to support the full implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 and its follow-up resolutions on women, peace and security in the context of Africa and beyond. This is achieved through building technical capacity, research, policy engagement and analysis on women, peace and security in order to better inform the broader security agenda in Africa.