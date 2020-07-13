EC Yet To Receive Summons Against Voter Registration In Schools

Following the filing of a suit last Friday at the High Court by the opposition NDC to challenge the registration of senior high school students on campus, the Electoral Commission has come out that it is yet to receive any writ of summons to that effect.

Meanhwile the case is expected to be heard today Monday, July 23

But responding to the issue, a Deputy Chairman of the Commission in charge of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Bossman Asare said the Commission has not been duly served.

“Nothing has come to the attention of the Electoral Commission. We haven’t received any information regarding any suit,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

The EC commenced the two-day registration at premises of the various senior high schools on July 10, 2020.

Because of contentions over the gazetting, officials of the NDC insist the exercise is “illegal and wrongful.”

It is seeking “a declaration that it is illegal and wrongful for the EC to conduct registration at any place including campuses of a Senior High School which was not contained in the Gazette and notification in accordance with C.I 91.”

The decision to commence registration in SHSs was communicated to political parties after an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

The development was after some members of the public raised concerns about the exclusion of SHS students from the ongoing voter registration exercise.

