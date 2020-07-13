Tolon NPP Mandeiya Youth Distributes Over 1000 Nose Mask To Constituents

A group in the Tolon constituency under the aegis of the New patriotic party within Tolon have from Today Sunday 12-07-2020, embarked on the distribution of locally produced nose mask to constituents alongside monitoring the voter registration exercise within the constituency.

This kind gesture according to the President of the group; Mr. Beyom Nabila Sulemana is to supplement the effort of the parliamentary candidate Hon. Habib iddrisu (SOYA LANA) and president Nana Addo in reaching out to the masses in communities with PPE's to aid the smooth running of the registration process and prevent the spread of the deadly Corona Virus. The group's Primary goal according to the President, "is to reach ten thousand in numbers with respect to the distribution of the nose masks"

Beneficiaries of this kind gesture received the nose masks with so much joy and excitement, to a lot of them, this gesture has come at a time of great need and they really appreciate it.

Over 1000 nose masks have been distributed so far to communities around Tolon and Gburimani. The group will continue with the distribution till their goal is reached.

Next stop communities include; chirifoyili, Lungbunga, Nyankpala and it's environs