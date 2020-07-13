Nakedness Blues

Listen to article

A Poetic Construction on a series of unfolding events related to Politics, Religion, Arts and Culture, Societal Immorality associated with the behaviors of Man which seeks to make the Death of Christ useless *

If people were wise

they would not have swallowed a Knife

without knowing how its anus would expel it.

People are not real people

as they are of themselves

and not for others even in one's Truth

and cracked kindness of extension

People are not of the old anymore

as they are quick in judgment

to the sarcasm of their unconscious thought

in punching a diarrhea of unforgiving knockouts

just to please himself in the now society

of untraceable and non-taxable shared manipulated wealth

People are not of their Hearts

but of their minds

As they have become gibbering idiots

as crosscuts as the jig saw

gifting dishonest chaos

even before a Court of diligent proverbial elders

who cultured his “oath” in allegiance to the will power

of the bleeding and fragile servants

who at a time, were his Masters

People are now wicked by birth

because they are born into a track field

where they change batons of enterprise sin

which was managed by the households of their unreal fathers

who possessed surgical hands as robbers

in a half moon day

People aren't patriotic like before

as home sense has been thrown at the dogs

and even book sense, served as dinner before a team of opposing minds

People are now men scouts

and if truly faults are faulty

then this societal parade on a call

of an informal norm to be accepted

should be seen as a wrongful right

in the lust of them, that seek to satisfy their flesh

People are not Religious in their hibernation

as they daily drum tempting porn

ungodly to even their own eyes

to the ignorant "fool" who has failed to weigh wisdom over spirituality

People don't love anymore

as it is not food to the wake of a new breath.

People are honey of a dark age

as they commit their belief in idolatry as medicine

to their meditation that goes beyond an uncommon eclipse of death

People cheat on their spouses in marriages

and still disrespect their homes

without remorse for their hard-fought sacrifices.

So, in this puzzled Rasta

Wear your "dross": For we have become insensitive thieves

who bargain with Christ as if we are familiar spirits

with the majority Cabinet

I am at fault myself

for thinking as the lot

In a compromised society

where we are living as shareholders and apostles of slavery

desiring to live the dreams of others

People are not just of men

but of life choices.

Therefore, with my prayer being in Traffic

I look forward to what I will get from this free verse

as the meeting of judgement is my own to defend.

But hey! Change that attitude

to awash that madness of your nakedness

displayed in the praise of vain whisperers

as man is poor and life, a fleeting memory in time.

*Michael Kwaku Kesse Somuah *

*Aka Poet et Cetera *

*9:22 a.m *

*10 July, 2020 *