Sogakope: 25 Nigerians Infiltrating Ghana Grabbed

About 25 Nigerians who are reported to have used some unapproved routes to enter Ghana have been rounded up by officials of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in South Tongu, Volta region.

The foreigners, 24 men and one woman have since failed to justify their illegal entry into the country.

Chief Superintendent Shradrach Azangweo, the District Commander of GIS, told the Ghana News Agency that the illegal immigrants had been moved to the Aflao Command to assist in investigations.

"They have breached our immigration laws and we would send them back to Aflao to assist us in investigations on how they entered the country," he said.

He said in line with the COVID-19 protocols, the immigrants were screened to determine their COVID-19 status and were likely to be referred to Port Health at Aflao.

He said he expected the 25 immigrants to be repatriated soon.

Mr. Azangweo warned all drivers and “Okada” riders to desist from assisting foreigners to enter the country through illegal means to ensure that the reasons for the closure of the borders were achieved.

"We will advise the general public and drivers to support in this fight since the COVID-19 numbers keep increasing; just report any foreigner to the Immigration officers," he said.

---GNA