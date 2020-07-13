EC Assures About 98% Delayed Cases Settled

As the ongoing new voter registration exercise progresses, the Electoral Commission (EC) has assured that about 98% of the technical hitches that hampered the exercise have all been resolved.

According to the EC, its Technical Team has dealt with the situation to avoid delays at registration centres.

The resolution of the issues is also expected to pave the way for smooth capture of records at the centres.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused to applicants at the Centres where the registration exercise was delayed,” the

statement noted.

It added that “as indicated, the Commission will ensure to make up for the time lost.”

The EC started its third phase of the viters registration yesterday with some registration centers experiencing hiccups.

