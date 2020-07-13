COVID-19 Fight: Deputy Chief Of Staff Asenso Boakye Courts Support Of Ghanaians

The only way to get out of the COVID-19 pandemic is through the support of all Ghanaians who would need to help the government in its efforts at fighting the virus.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye is, therefore, counting on Ghanaians to observe all necessary protocols associated with the prevention of the virus as well as the accompanying safety rules.

With rising COVID-19 cases in Ghana, the Deputy Chief of Staff indicated that the Akufo-Addo led administration has been consistent in ensuring the lives of Ghanaians are safe even as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe.

Mr. Asenso Boakye while commending Government's handling of the pandemic, appealed to the populace to continue to observe the laid down safety protocols.

He also commended President Akufo-Addo for showing unique leadership, commitment and desire by implementing policies aimed at containing the further spread of the virus.

“The president has taken the appropriate steps and implement the best of policies to defeat the virus so let us also do our part”, he said

Asenso-Boakye, who is the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Bantama for the 2020 polls, after monitoring the ongoing Voters’ Registration Exercise in some of the centres within the constituency was impressed with the exercise after going through the process at one of the centres.

He urged constituents and residents in the Ashanti Region to go all out and take part in the exercise to be able to vote in the upcoming general elections.

At all the registration centres visited, the Deputy Chief of Staff spent time admonishing potential registrants, to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols in order to stay safe.

He charged the citizenry to exercise social distancing, wear a face mask and also wash their hands with running water and soap, among others, all the time.

Mr. Asenso Boakye as part of his efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, presented quantities of face masks and sanitizers, to residents in Bantama.

According to him, the presentation shows that he is determined to play roles to help defeat the virus in Bantama, promising to present more face masks later on.

---CitinewsRoom