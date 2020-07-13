Tech Today: Ghana Gets An Official Tableau User Group

Listen to article

Following his feature as one of the best and brightest data analysts in the world, Ghanaian data analyst, Okoampah Philip Kwaning has been selected as the Tableau Community Leader in Ghana.

A Tableau Community is a community of data enthusiasts and analysts who use Tableau in analyzing data.

Big data analytics is a burgeoning field in the technology industry which major global megacorps are leveraging on to make meaning out of their data for business growth. Tableau is currently the gold-standard in business data analytics; helping organizations turn repeatable processes into core capabilities to become data-driven.

An official community means Ghana’s name has been placed on the global data analytics map which comes as a major boost to the technology industry in Ghana.

Philip Okoampah Kwaning is a consultant data analyst and a data-visualization expert at Big Data Ghana Limited. Philip aims at making Ghanaian institutions and organizations become data-driven so that they compete globally. Congratulations to him.