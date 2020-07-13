Leader and founder of APC picks up new voter's ID card

The founder and leader of All people's Congress Dr Hassan Ayariga has registered and obtained a new voters' identity card.

Dr Hassan Ayariga on Saturday, July 11 obtained his voter identification card at Tinsung B. polling centre in the Bawku central constituency of the upper Region.

Dr Hassan Ayariga was accompanied by his wife and 6 constituencies chairperson in the kusaug Traditional area.

Addressing the media after obtaining his voter ID card, Dr. Hassan Ayariga said he had a challenge with the minus being taking advantage to register in the ongoing registration exercise.

He lamented that minus giving opportunity to register using vouch is an opportunity to all registrants to say that they are 18 years and above with no one challenging them in the exercise which the end result may not make the exercise credible.

He said because there is no legal document barking vouching and its 2 eligible voters and so there was no guarantee of credibility and so the mere fact that the electoral commission says the current voter register is not credible it was an elusion that the one we are producing now is going to be worse than the previous one.

Hassan Ayariga described the ongoing registration exercise as an exercise of failure, fan and ignorance on the part of the electoral commission and that, the electoral commission is not embarking the exercise to serve its purpose.