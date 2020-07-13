COVID-19 Deaths In Nigeria Now 740

Nigeria is still counting losses as COVID-19-related deaths rise to 740 as at Sunday 12th July 2020.

This was revealed in a tweet on Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that in a tweet late on Sunday, July 12.

According to the tweet, as of July 12, confirmed cases in Nigeria stood at

32,558. The tally increased after 571 people were confirmed positive.

As of July 12, the Centre says about 13,447 persons had been discharged.

Lagos-152

Ebonyi-108

Edo-53

Ondo-46

FCT-38

Oyo-20

Kwara-19

Plateau-17

Osun-14

Bayelsa-14

Ekiti-14

Katsina-14

Akwa Ibom-11

Kaduna-11

Rivers-11

Niger-10

Ogun-7

Kano-6

Cross River-4

Bauchi-2

--Daily Guide