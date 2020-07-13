Daughter Of Nelson Mandela Zindzi Mandela Dead At 59

A Daughter of the late celebrated South African freedom fighter, Nelson Mandela, Zindzi Mandela, has passed on according to reports by state broadcaster SABC.

She died in Johannesburg on Monday morning aged 59.

Zindzi Mandela's mother was Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. She was Nelson Mandela’s sixth child and his second with Winnie Mandela.

Zindzi was the South African Ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death. The cause of her death was not immediately revealed.

“The 59-year-old daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of this morning,” said SABC.

