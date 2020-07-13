Ahead Of Recess In August: Parliament Begins Sittings

Ahead of a scheduled recess next month, the Ghana Parliament is expected to begin sittings later today on Monday.

The August House also has plans to host the Finance Minister for the presentation of the mid-year budget review and supplementary estimates for the 2020 financial year.

The House usually conducts sittings from Tuesdays to Fridays, however, to give members additional time to complete work on critical legislation such as the Lands Bill which is under consideration Mondays has not been added.

One of the major Bills also before the House is the National Security and Intelligence Agencies Bill.

The Bill, which is to provide the framework for the establishment of District and Regional security Councils was first laid in the House in May 2020.

However, during proceedings on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, requested for the Bill to be withdrawn and relaid.

“I want to seek the indulgence of the House to withdraw the one that was laid on the 1st of May 2020. And if that is granted, the presentation can be made in respect of the new one.”

But Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, argued that since the Bill was laid in Parliament by the Minister for National Security, he would have to be the same person to withdraw it.

“You know that a Minister came to lay this Bill, so if it has to be withdrawn, it is the Minister who has to come and withdraw it. If the Minister really wants to withdraw it, he should be here himself to withdraw it because this is a very important matter.”

The Speaker of Parliament however rejected the Minority Leader's argument and allowed the Bill to be withdrawn and relaid.

---CitinewsRoom