President Akufo-Addo Finally Reveals What He Does In Self-Quarantine

His Excellency President Akufo Addo has revealed finally to Ghanaians what he has been doing since he went into self-quarantine over COVID-19 fears.

President Akufo-Addo made the revelations during a zoom meeting session yesterday with the NPP 2020 campaign communications team which included the Information Minister; Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Dr. Hamid Mustapha, Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development and five others.

According to the President of the Republic, he now reads all memoranda and papers he has not read. He also revealed that he becomes busier as compared to his normal days in the office.

During the meeting session, the President pointed out to the fact that it is the first time in the history of the country that a sitting president will compete with the immediate past president in an election.

He, therefore, tasked the communication team to get more formidable in getting his government’s message out to the people.

At the latter part of the zoom meeting, the President described allegations levelled against his government that the EC and his government want to disfranchise eligible voters in the opposition NDC strongholds as artificial and deliberate.

On July 4, President Akufo Addo was advised by doctors to go into a 14-day self-quarantine after someone within his circles tested positive for the COVID-19. He, however, has exactly five days more to conclude his quarantine period.

---GhanaVanguard.com