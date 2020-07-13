Otiko Djaba Denies Attacks On NPP, Chairman Wontumi

Listen to article

The Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba has vehemently rubbished false publications making rounds on social media and other online portals suggesting she had fired at the NPP and their Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi over their attacks on Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, NDC’s running mate.

A Press Statement signed by Dr. Otiko Djaba and copied to the National Media Commission

The Executive Director of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation is therefore demanding immediate retraction of the publication; and an unqualified apology for the embarrassment caused her by the “false publication”.

She has also referred the false publication to her lawyers for advice.

Read full statement

For Immediate Release

To All Media Houses

12th July 2020

My attention has been drawn to your publication captioned "Otiko fires at Wontumi as 'bushman' for his anti women comment". Let me place on record that I have not published, spoken or issued any such statement about Mr Wontumi or the NPP as attributed to me. I demand immediate retraction of the publication; and an unqualified apology to me for the embarrassment caused me by this false publication.

I am in the meantime referring the matter to my lawyers for advice.

Thank you.

Signed

Dr Otiko Afisah Djaba

Executive Director

Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation

Cc: National Media Commission