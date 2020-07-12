COVID-19 Cases In Ghana Now 24,518, With 20,187 Treated, Discharged LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Some 270 new cases have added up to Ghana's COVID-19 case count pushing it to 24,518. According to the Ghana Health Service, the number of discharged persons after treatment has shot up to 20,187 while death toll stands at 139. It also added that currently, there are 4,192 active cases. The new cases were recorded from samples that were taken from June 17 to July 8, 2020. Over 2,000 new cases have been recorded in the last three updates from the GHS. Below is a regional breakdown of the cases Cumulative Cases per Region (Case Count from Highest to Lowest) Greater Accra Region – 13,404 Ashanti Region – 5,254 Western Region – 2,128 Central Region – 1,110 Eastern Region – 931 Volta Region – 390 Upper East Region – 282 Bono East Region – 205 Northern Region – 186 Western North Region – 173 Oti Region – 120 Bono Region – 107 Ahafo Region – 98 Upper West Region – 70 Savannah Region – 51 North East Region – 9 ---CitinewsRoom
