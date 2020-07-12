COVID-19 Cases In Ghana Now 24,518, With 20,187 Treated, Discharged

Some 270 new cases have added up to Ghana's COVID-19 case count pushing it to 24,518.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the number of discharged persons after treatment has shot up to 20,187 while death toll stands at 139.

It also added that currently, there are 4,192 active cases. The new cases were recorded from samples that were taken from June 17 to July 8, 2020.

Over 2,000 new cases have been recorded in the last three updates from the GHS. Below is a regional breakdown of the cases

Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 13,404

Ashanti Region – 5,254

Western Region – 2,128

Central Region – 1,110

Eastern Region – 931

Volta Region – 390

Upper East Region – 282

Bono East Region – 205

Northern Region – 186

Western North Region – 173

Oti Region – 120

Bono Region – 107

Ahafo Region – 98

Upper West Region – 70

Savannah Region – 51

North East Region – 9

---CitinewsRoom