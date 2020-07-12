Activation Challenges At Registration Centres Are Being Fixed--EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has given the assurance that the kit activation hitches experienced by registrants at some centres in the country will surely be fixed as the exercise enters its 3rd phase.

The EC says it would also add additional time to make up for the loss of time owing to the delays some centres witnessed.

A statement signed by Mrs Sylvia Annoh, acting Director of Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the technical hitches were the result of network problems, which were delaying the activation of some of the registration kits being used across the country.

“The third phase of the registration exercise began on Sunday, July 12 and will end on July 17, 2020,” it said, adding that a good number of the registration kits had been activated.

“All eligible applicants scheduled to register during the third phase may make themselves available at the respective registration centres to go through the process to be registered as Voters”.

It called for cooperation among the stakeholders and compliance to all the safety protocols to make the exercise a success.

