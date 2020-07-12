Police Commander Thrown Out Of Yendi For Disrespecting Yaa Naa

A Divisional Police Commander, Peter Ayirezang based in Yendi in the Northern region, has been asked to leave the area after he allegedly disrespected the high office of the traditional authorities.

This was confirmed by a Former Presiding Member of the Yendi Municipal Assembly, Abu Zolge.

He revealed that the Yendi residents have kicked out the commander with immediate effect.

“The Overlord gave a command around 5:00 pm [on Saturday] that the behaviour of the Divisional Commander looks odd and very disrespectful to the Overlord of Yendi and so he should leave Yendi before 7:00 pm. So, the youth came out in their numbers and asked him to obey the order given by the Overlord of Dagbon. The BNI Director, the Crime Officer and the District Commander all came to the Palace to plead but the plea was refused. So around 6:30 am he [the Divisional Commander] left Yendi.”

The Public Relations Officer for the Palace, Musah Yakubu, confirmed the incident to Citi News but declined to give further information.

Mr. Zolge had told Citi News that Yaa-Naa had settled a dispute between two of his sub-chiefs in the Tatale area. He said three days after the dispute had been settled, the sub-chiefs received an invitation from the Divisional Police Commander to help in investigations.

According to him, the sub-chiefs informed the Yaa Naa of the invitation, and so the Yaa Naa asked them to honour it.

Mr. Zolge said, Yaa-Naa also sent a representative to inform the Divisional Commander that the case had been settled.

He added that, upon reaching the station, the Police Commander allegedly ordered for their arrest and detention.

The former Presiding Member also alleged that the Police Commander sacked the representative of the Yaa Naa.

According to Mr. Zolge, when the information got to the Yaa-Naa, he was infuriated and decreed for the exit of the Police Commander. Peter Ayirezang leaves Yendi

The Divisional Commander in the middle of the allegation, Peter Ayirezang also confirmed the incident to Citi News but also declined to give further details on the issue.

He, however, told Citi News that he had left Yendi to Tamale and would later proceed to Accra where he would meet with his superiors.

“I have left Yendi because if you are with someone and he says he can't work with you, what can you do? I am in Tamale en-route to Accra; I will go to Accra tomorrow [Monday]. I have reported to the administration and they have recalled me to be reposted.”

---CitinewsRoom