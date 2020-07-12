2020 Campaign Should Be On NPP Records, Not Gender, Tribalism--NPP To Communicators

As the December 7th Presidential and Parliamentary Elections draw closer, all communicators of the ruling NPP have been advised to shift the focus of the campaign agenda and messages away from gender, personal and tribalistic attacks to the excellent achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

This admonition from the NPP leadership is coming at a time when a former Education Minister, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has been selected by former the NDC and former President, John Dramani Mahama as his vice-presidential candidate.

The NPP reminded communicators to refrain from making references to their opponents’ gender, ethnicity or religion.

“The President of the Republic of Ghana and presidential candidate of the NPP and the 2020 campaign team, wish to remind its faithfuls that the party's philosophy of positive engagement still holds valid.

“We, therefore, urge all who speak for or purport to speak for the party to refrain from attacking political opponents. We specifically ask that no reference should ever be made to opponents' ethnicity, religion or gender.” Below is the statement from the office of the NPP’s 2020 Campaign team

CAMPAIGN ON OUR RECORD- NPP CAMPAIGN TEAM TO COMMUNICATORS

We shall campaign on our record and win. Indeed, there is enough to speak about with regard to our record. We cannot beat our opponents in the politics of calumny. Let us therefore refrain.

SGN.

HON. DR. MUSTAPHA ABDUL-HAMID

DEPUTY MANAGER

NPP 2020 CAMPAIGN TEAM