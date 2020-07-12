Ghana COVID-19 Cases Climb To 24,248 With 19,831 Recoveries

More cases continue to be recorded in Ghana as 414 new cases of the novel Coronavirus push Ghana's case count to 24,248.

Also, 19,831 persons have recovered so far from the virus.

This information was made available on the official website of the Ghana Health Service on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

The death toll remains at 135.

A total of 327,009 tests has been conducted from March 2020 to date.

Regional breakdown of confirmed cases:

Greater Accra Region – 13,302

Ashanti Region – 5,150

Western Region – 2,128

Central Region – 1,110

Eastern Region – 911

Volta Region – 387

Upper East Region – 282

Bono East Region – 201

Northern Region – 186

Western North Region – 173

Oti Region – 115

Bono Region – 107

Upper West Region – 70

Ahafo Region – 66

Savannah Region – 51

North East Region – 9