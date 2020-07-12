Ghana COVID-19 Cases Climb To 24,248 With 19,831 Recoveries LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO More cases continue to be recorded in Ghana as 414 new cases of the novel Coronavirus push Ghana's case count to 24,248. Also, 19,831 persons have recovered so far from the virus. This information was made available on the official website of the Ghana Health Service on Sunday, July 12, 2020. The death toll remains at 135. A total of 327,009 tests has been conducted from March 2020 to date. Regional breakdown of confirmed cases: Greater Accra Region – 13,302 Ashanti Region – 5,150 Western Region – 2,128 Central Region – 1,110 Eastern Region – 911 Volta Region – 387 Upper East Region – 282 Bono East Region – 201 Northern Region – 186 Western North Region – 173 Oti Region – 115 Bono Region – 107 Upper West Region – 70 Ahafo Region – 66 Savannah Region – 51 North East Region – 9
