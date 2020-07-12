COVID-19: Volta Regional Minister Yao Letsa Tests Negative After Treatment

Listen to article

After receiving treatment from a team of doctors at his private residence during his self-isolation, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has recovered from the COVID-19.

The minister revealed in a tweet that he felt sick two weeks ago and eventually tested positive for the COVID-19.

Here is the Tweet:

“I self-isolated at my private residence. It was a difficult period but thanks to a team of doctors, I have recovered and now tested negative,” he tweeted on July 11, 2020.

---Daily Guide