COVID-19: Volta Regional Minister Yao Letsa Tests Negative After Treatment Dr Archibald Yao Letsa After receiving treatment from a team of doctors at his private residence during his self-isolation, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has recovered from the COVID-19. The minister revealed in a tweet that he felt sick two weeks ago and eventually tested positive for the COVID-19. Here is the Tweet: "I self-isolated at my private residence. It was a difficult period but thanks to a team of doctors, I have recovered and now tested negative," he tweeted on July 11, 2020. ---Daily Guide
