Ahanta West MP calls for strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols

The Member of Parliament (MP) and Parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party for the Ahanta West Constituency, who is also a member of the Community Parliament of ECOWAS, Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum, has called on his constituents to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols laid down by the government to fight the novel coronavirus.

He noted, adherence to Safety Protocols is one way of fighting the spread of the disease.

The member of parliament made the call when he toured some registration centres in the Constituency over the weekend.

The MP was worried that despite numerous educational campaigns and recent deaths of prominent people in society, some Ghanaians continues to remain adamant in observing the protocols.

According to him, government has demonstrated her commitment in fighting the virus by providing the needed resources since the outbreak of the virus in Ghana, adding, what is left, is for the citizenry to also do their part by following the safety protocols.

"The fight against COVID-19 is a collective responsibility of all Ghanaians and not only government, he stressed.

He used the opportunity to distribute sanitizers and nose masks to the electorates from one polling centre to the other including some identifiable groups such as barbers and hairdressers.

By Raymond Kwofie