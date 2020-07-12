KMA Lines Up New Motorbikes For Environmental Work

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has procured some new 15 motorbikes for its units to facilitate environmental and sanitation-related activities in the area.

The Kumasi Mayor, Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi believes that this will go a long way to ensuring that those who broke sanitation by-laws are equally punished.

He further stated that the Assembly in support of the work of the units was procuring the requisite resources to strengthen the campaign to restore the metropolis to its former status as the 'Garden City of West Africa'.

Mr Assibey-Antwi, presenting 15 motorbikes to the units at a ceremony at the Waste Management Department, Kumasi, said enforcement of the law was the only way the citizenry could be compelled to do the right thing.

The items were bought from the Assembly's prize money won in the recent 'Sanitation Challenge for Ghana (SC4Gh)' competition.

It was organised jointly by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Maple Consult, and Ideas to Impact, as well as IRC-Ghana and the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID).

Mr. Assibey-Antwi indicated that the KMA intends to make its environmental health officers more mobile for effective work, especially as the rains set in, which comes with the added responsibility to tidy up Ghana's second-largest city to prevent communicable diseases.

“We cannot afford to add up to the challenges already being posed by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic,” the MCE noted.

---GNA