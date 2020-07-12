Some Schools In Western Region Have Recorded COVID-19 Cases

Some five schools in the Western region have recorded confirmed cases of the COVID-19 while results from other tests are yet to come.

This is according to the Western Regional Director of Health, Dr. Jacob Mahama.

"About five schools, each has one case but Nsei SHS in Axim has eight cases. Archbishop Porter Girls too we had one case but there are other cases which results haven't come yet,” he said.

On her part, the Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Education Service, Kate Biney, told Citi News they have two suspected cases from two schools.

“I know that Ahantaman Girls has recorded a suspected case and Archbishop Porter Girls also has one suspected case who showed the signs and have been isolated. Nsei, Diabene and Adiembra I will have to check.”

So far headteachers of these schools including Archbishop Porter Girls have been unavailable for comment.

The government deployed 200 personnel, including individuals from the Ghana Education (GES) Service and the GHS to monitor the COVID-19 situation in various Senior High Schools after six students and a teacher of the Accra Girls SHS tested positive for COVID-19.

The GES and GHS in the statement said the personnel have been actively spread out across the country for the task to ensure that the schools do not become hotspots for the spread of the virus.

“A team of 200 personnel, drawn from the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, the Regional and District Directorates of Education are actively spread out all over the country and are monitoring the situation closely.”

“Further, all health institutions to which senior high schools have been mapped with health facilities to ensure that any suspected cases are promptly dealt with in accordance with the laid down protocols,” the joint statement noted.

