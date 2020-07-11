Ghana's COVID-19 Deaths Now 135

Currently, Ghana has recorded six more deaths owing to the COVID-19 pandemic according to the Ghana Health Service

This has as a result pushed the number of deaths to 135 from the previous 129.

The GHS in its latest case management update also recorded an increase in infections as the country’s confirmed cases reached 23, 834.

This was after 371 new cases were counted.

The recoveries tally has also risen to 19, 212.

This leaves the active cases at 4, 487.

---Daily Guide