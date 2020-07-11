On Parks And Gardens At Cantonments In Accra

10 months after an unsuccessful attempt on 6th September 2019, to re-zone Parks and Gardens Department area in Cantonment Accra, from Green Civic to Exclusively Civic, it appears a new application is being made.

Environmental Protection Agency officers have been spotted on Parks and Gardens land conducting a survey. One wonders why so much effort is being made to build on Parks and Gardens land when the focus should be on planting, developing the Green Economy and raising awareness of the importance of green spaces. This is urgent in the wake of Covid-19.

Awula Sewah, Eco-Conscious Citizens Co-ordinator said: “A lot of our green spaces have already been built on. Covid-19 has reminded us of the importance of clean air, clean water, and open spaces. It is astonishing that anyone would think of re-zoning Parks and Gardens land from Green Civic to exclusively Civic in order to build a multi-story office on Parks and Gardens land meant for greenery. Accra is prone to flooding. Plants, especially trees could make a difference in preventing flooding and generally improving the quality of life."

President H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo has asked Ghanaians to be active citizens and not spectators, and section 41 (k) of the 1992 constitution states that “it shall be the duty of every citizen to protect and safeguard the environment”.

Eco-Conscious Citizens call on Ghanaians to perform their constitutional duty and protect and safeguard the environment by demanding that Ghana preserves its green spaces and that another place is found for the multi-story office building. Our green spaces play a vital role in our health and quality of life.

Awula Serwah

Eco-Conscious Citizens

[email protected]