Sanitation Courts In Kumasi To Bring Environmental Sanity

As part of efforts to bring environmental sanity and to tackle waste management, as well as its sanitary-related offences, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has announced the establishment of two sanitation courts.

The courts, when established, will deal ruthlessly with sanitation offenders with the aim of shaping attitudinal change of Ghanaians.

According to The Kumasi Metro Chief Executive (MCE), Osei Asibey-Antwi said plans have advanced as the Assembly has awarded the projects on contract.

“We have secured the necessary land resources for the successful take-off of the projects,” he hinted in an interview with the media in Kumasi.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi said waste management remained the greatest headache of the Assembly.

“It is our determination to reduce to the barest minimum the rate at which the citizenry flouted environmental-sanitation bye-laws,” he noted.

The MCE advised the five sub-metropolitan areas under the KMA to enforce to the letter environmental-sanitation bye-laws to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases.

---Daily Guide