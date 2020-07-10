Sports Minister Fumes Over Lost Mining Lands; Calls For Reclamation

There was pin-drop silence at the Assembly Hall of the Atwima Mponua District today when the venerable Sports Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament attended the Executive Committee meeting with a pensive mood.

The much-livid Sports Minister was 'up-in-arms' with the Environmental Sub Committee Chairperson when he latter was reading his report to members present about the state of mining within the District.

Honorable Kwame Asiamah in ire stepped in and issued a stern warning to all who are playing major roles to thwart the effort of the President in the fight against illegal mining.

He noted that his rounds within the constituency have shown many open pits which bore a semblance of a death trap to his constituents. “I am very angry at the happens within this constituency; I bet on my last pesewa, that I shall not spare or cover for anyone who is aiding miners to destroy lands without recourse to reclamation”, he retorted.

Again, he expressed disgust at the turbidity of the Offin River. “Honorable DCE, what are you using the power for? The laws must work to the core”, he fumed. He couldn't understand why some officers allow their offices to be compromised by monies. “I have my dignity to protect and will not entertain any evil acts against the people am serving”, he posited.

Honorable Asiamah posited that he wants jobs for his constituents and he is not against mining. However, mining comes with responsibilities and it is the duty of the Assembly to ensure reclamation after mining. “As the District Chief Executive, you must support the civil rights of indigenes and must not leave a bad legacy for posterity to judge your administration in bad taste.

He asked the Assembly to emulate the exemplary leadership of Bibiani Anwiaso Bekwai when it monitored the reclamation of all open pits for reafforestation about 10 years ago which has yielded positive results.

With his choler burning, the Member of Parliament gave the District, headed by Honorable Williams Darko a month ultimatum to marshall all resources both within and without to reclaim all open pits from Butumuroso to Atuntuma without any delays.