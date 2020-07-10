COVID-19 National Trust Fund Mobilize Over 53 Million Cedis

The COVID-19 Trust Fund has received a total of 53,911,294.87 Ghana cedis through donations in cash and cheques as at June 30, 2020.

The Trustee has so far disbursed more than half of the total amount through donations and supply of critical medical consumables to selected treatment centers, laboratories, testing centers, and care management centers.

A member of the board of trustees of the COVID-19 trust fund, Mrs. Gifty Affenyi Dadzie who disclosed this in Tamale said the Trust had given the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) an amount of Two Million Five Hundred thousand Ghana cedis towards a nationwide education and sensitization campaign on COVID-19.

Mrs. Gifty Affenyi Dadzie to appeal to individuals, groups, and corporate bodies to continue to make contributions to the Fund to enable it to continue to discharge its mandate of helping those who are infected with, or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the needy and the vulnerable in the society.

The Trust Fund started operations on the 29th of March this year when Ghana has recorded less than 100 Coronavirus infection cases.

The Fund is mandated by an Act establishing it to among others complement the efforts of the Government to combat COVID 19 and to assist in the welfare of persons who have been afflicted or impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.