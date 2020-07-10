National COVID-19 Trust Fund Supports TTH, 5 Others With PPEs, Medical Supplies

The board of trustees of the COVID-19 National Trust fund has distributed some personal protective equipment and other medical items to (6) treatment centres in the Northern, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, and North East regions.

The beneficiary institutions include Tamale Teaching Hospital, Tamale Central Hospital, West Gonja Hospital Damongo, Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, Wa Regional Hospital, and Walewale District Hospital.

The hospitals received infrared thermometer guns, head covers, all sizes of coveralls, heavy-duty aprons, disposable aprons, utility gloves, examination gloves, sterile gloves, gynecological gloves, N95 face masks, surgical facemasks, goggles and many more.

A member of the board of trustees of the covid-19 trust fund Mrs. Gifty Affenyi Dadzie at a short ceremony in Tamale said the items forms part of a consignment worth Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GHC10million) to be distributed to institutions and individuals who are directly engaged in the combat of COVID-19 across the country.

She added that the Trust Fund has already donated (12) vehicles made up of saloon cars and pick-ups to selected treatment centers, laboratories, testing centers and care management centers in this year.

Mrs. Dadzie said the donation marks a very important step in the series of activities geared towards the discharge of the mandate of the COVID-19 NATIONAL Trust Fund which was established on March 29,2020.

The Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed who received the items said the COVID-19 regional team has since been working hard to limit the spread of the virus since its creation which has also led to the establishment of a testing center in the region.

He indicated that traditional, religious and institution leaders within the region have contributed massively in enforcing the COVID-19 preventive protocols which have slowed the spread of the virus in the region.

The Minister thanked the board of trustees of the COVID-19 National Trust fund for the intervention and appealed to the board for more support for the Tamale Public Health Reference Laboratory.

Medical Director of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Dr. Abass Adams in a speech said the supply of PPE will motivate staff of the various hospitals to give out their best but appealed for more PPE and other medical supplies to strengthen the fight against the novel COVID-19 virus.