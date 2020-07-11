Five Immigration Officers Busted After Illegal Foreigners Crossed Borders

Three officials of the Ghana Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) are currently under interdiction following their alleged involvement in permitting illegal foreigners to cross the borders.

The three are Assistant Inspector Isaac Ahiafor Agbeyenyega, Assistant Inspector Sarah Adubea, ICO Juliana Anning, ICO Jennifer Owusu and R.O. Joyce Nketia, according to a statement released by the Comptroller-General of GIS, Kwame Asuah-Takyi.

“It is consequent to their alleged involvement in the facilitation of illegal entities of foreign nationals through unapproved routes in the Aflao Sector Command, acts which constitute offences under Section 52 (1) of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573); and also in breach of the President's directives on border closure,” the statement explained further.

The statement indicated that while on interdiction, they will be entitled to two-third of their salaries.

---Daily Guide