I Have Followed All COVID-19 Protocols But Still Got Infected--Dan Botwe Expresses Shock

"I spent time following all COVID-19 safety protocols but I still ended up contracting the disease," Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Mr. Dan Botwe has expressed shock after he tested positive for the virus.

Mr Dan Botwe is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Okere in the Eastern region, who was admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) recently for treatment.

He has since recovered and discharged after treatment.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM on Friday, 10 July 2020, Mr Botwe said that he did not have any suspicion of being infected with the virus because he had been very cautious.

"I didn't suspect it was COVID-19 . . . when I was going to UGMC I didn't know I had COVID. To the best of my knowledge I followed all the COVID protocols but the fact that it could happen, we should continue to be extra careful . . . the precautions we took and this happened; it's surprising," he stated.

The lawmaker recounted how he often sprayed electric plug sockets as well as files and papers brought to his office with alcohol-based disinfectants, for fear of contracting the virus. He, therefore, entreated Ghanaians to do away with all myths surrounding the virus and strictly adhere to the safety protocols because everybody is at risk.

"If I have been infected after all the precautions I took; we cannot be careful enough. The virus is not for high profile people and we need to get rid of such misconceptions," he noted.

He also commended the frontline healthcare workers for their commitment and hard work at fighting the virus.

"I left UGMC so inspired and filled with praises and admiration for the nurses and doctors. Their dedication and attitude towards work is top-notch and the love and so on...," he said.

Ghana's total COVID-19 caseload as at Thursday, 9 July 2020 stood at 23,463, according to figures from the Ghana Health Service.

The number of recoveries and discharges has jumped to 18,622.

There are currently 4,717 active cases.

