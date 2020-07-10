GES, Education Ministry, Undertake Disinfection Of Offices

There have been a temporal shut down of the offices of the Ghana Education Service including the Ministry of Education to pave way for the disinfection of offices.

This comes after some staff of the two institutions tested positive for the COVID-19 forcing them to act swiftly.

The Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh himself has recovered from COVID-19 infection.

The Head of Communications at the Ministry, Ekow Vincent Assafuah told Citi News the disinfection meant workers had to leave work early on Friday.

But he said he expects the staff to be at work next Monday.

Mr. Assafuah also clarified earlier comments by Dr. Opoku Prempeh concerning the scale of infections at the Ministry.

The minister said about 90 percent of his staff had the virus.

But Mr. Assafuah has indicated that “he meant about 90 percent of his inner circle.”

“The inner circle is not even up to 20 so it cannot be that about 90 percent of the staff of the Ministry of Education have contracted the coronavirus.”

---CitinewsRoom