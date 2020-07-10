PPP to pull a surprise in Bono region in December elections

As this year’s general elections gradually come to a close, various political parties have been embarking on a number of measures to reinvigorate their party machinery to make it more active and vibrant, especially in the regions and the constituencies.

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is one of the parties which are leaving no stone unturned to pull a surprise in this year’s elections, especially in the Bono region where the party hopes to annex at least one parliamentary seat.

This came to light at the Extra-ordinary Regional Congress of the party held in Sunyani to acclaim its regional executives who will steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is a break-away faction from the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

During the 2016 general elections, the PPP led by its then Flagbearer, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom garnered one per cent of the total votes cast in the Presidential race, making it the second-biggest opposition party after the NDC.

Currently, the party is putting its house in order ahead of this year’s elections and hopes to improve upon its performance this year.

In the light of this, officials of the party drawn from the various constituencies in the Bono region have met in Sunyani to select the party’s regional executive to co-ordinate and steer the affairs of the party, going forward.

The 17-member newly elected Regional Executives are under the chairmanship of Mr Sanfaa Lucious.

An official from the Bono Regional Office of the Electoral Commission, Mr Daniels Ankama Ofosu Kyeremeh, who supervised the acclamation of the executives, used the occasion to educate the PPP faithful about the on-going Voters’ Registration Exercise.

Mr. Sanfaa Lucious, the newly-acclaimed Bono Regional Chairman of the PPP said the party is poised to snatch at least one parliamentary seat in the Bono region come December 7, 2020, and called on the youth in the region to join the party to rescue the country from the NPP-NDC dominance in the running of the country’s affairs.

He expressed grave concern about the growing youth unemployment in the country and called on the youth to rally behind the PPP to turn around their fortunes.

He was not happy about how the National Health Insurance is being managed by the current government and called for more innovative and effective way of making the scheme meet the expectations of Ghanaians.

The Regional Executives acclaimed and sworn into office are Sanfaa Lucious, Chairman; Charles Boahen, First-Vice Chairman; Abubakar Fuseini, Second-Vice Chairman; Isaac Minta Twumasi, Third-Vice Chairman; Graham Billa, Secretary and Frank Ameyaw, Assistant Secretary.

The rest include George Amankwah, Treasurer; Alhaji Adam Outarrah, Organiser; Francis Kwabena Kusi, Assistant Organiser; Ataa Konadu, Women’s Organiser; Ataa Konadu Juliet, Assistant Women’s Organiser; Frank Alhassan, Youth Organiser; Moses Vidza, Assistant Youth Organiser and Nicholas Asudu as the Regional Director of Communications, with Solomon Amponsah as the Administrator at the party’s regional office in Sunyani.