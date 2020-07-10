COVID-19 Delays Completion Of Pokuase Interchange Construction

The deadly Novel Coronavirus which continues to hold the world to ransom has also affected and delayed the construction works on the Pokuase Interchange in the Ga West Municipality here in Accra.

It has been revealed that the Pokuase interchange will not meet the earlier deadline announced. This is as a result of the myriad challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought

According to contractors working on the interchange, most of the materials needed to execute the project delayed in arriving because of the strict lockdown in China in the early days of the pandemic.

A consultant on the project, Kwabena Bimpong, told Citi News he expects the completion date to be pushed past 2020 into 2021.

The contractor on the project says the current situation delaying the project is beyond his control.

The imported equipment from China was delayed by some two months.

“He [the contractor] has requested an extension of time. They had imported [from China] some parts for the bridge; like the scaffolding and the formwork and the piling equipment,”Mr. Bimpong said.

The pandemic has also affected the human resources as workers expected from China were unable to make the trip to Ghana.

In addition, some workers have contracted COVID-19.

“When we tested some of our new entrants, as of yesterday we had gotten about 10 [persons contracting the virus]. Once they come in they are not allowed to work.”

“At the last count, we had lost about 100 of them because they had disobeyed the orders of their employers,” Mr. Bimpong also noted.

The Pokuase Interchange project comprises a four-tier interchange at Pokuase, a five-kilometre Awoshie-Pokuase road, two-kilometre Accra-Nsawam road, two-kilometre Kwabenya road and 10 kilometres of local roads to improve traffic flow in parts of Accra.

---CitinewsRoom