Independent Aspiring MP Arrested After Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

An Independent Parliamentary Aspirant of the Assin South Constituency, Joseph Kofi Dame, has been arrested by the Police in the Central Region after he allegedly held a political campaign rally and gathered a number of people exposing them to COVID-19 dangers.

According to the police the aspiring MP failed to in the first place notify the police; secondly, there were no strict observance of the COVID-19 protocols particularly the basic safety rule of them wearing face masks.

The Central Regional police command made this known in a statement signed by DSP Irene Serwaah Oppong.

There is currently a ban on organizing political rallies across Ghana due to Coronavirus restrictions.

The police said he failed to ensure social distancing during the said rally, contrary to provisions of the Public Order, Criminal and other offenses as well as Imposition of Restrictions laws.

“On 06/07/2020, the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Command received information that the suspect Joseph Kofi Damte had organized a political campaign rally at Assin Aworoso in the Assin South Constituency,” the statement said.

It added that “When police got to the scene, information was gathered from people who were still present that the programme had just ended and the independent candidate had left.”

“The Central Regional CID has taken over the case for investigation into the matter. The suspect is in police custody assisting investigations,” according to the statement.

---Daily Guide