JJ Rawlings Secures His New Voter ID Card

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, whose presidency witnessed three successful national elections in the early stages of Ghana's multi-party democracy in 1992, 1996, and the year 2000, has completed the EC registration process.

President JJ Rawlings registered at the Maintenance Unit Castle registration centre in the Klottey Korle constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

He has therefore acquired his Voter ID card which makes him eligible to vote in the December 7th presidential and parliamentary elections.

Accompanied by his daughter and Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the former President's presence drew a large crowd, compelling him to depart the premises soon after obtaining his card.

More than two million Ghanaians have so far registered for the card in the first phase of the registration process.

According to the Electoral Commission, the feat is impressive.

Ahead of the registration process where there was brewing tension between the two major political parties; the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jerry John Rawlings urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to use a consultative approach that binds in stakeholders throughout the electoral process. Bawumia registered for ID card

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has also registered for the new voter ID card.

Dr. Bawumia registered at the Kperiga D/A Primary School polling station in the Walewale constituency on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The Vice President in a Facebook post after registering said the process was smooth and safe and thus urged Ghanaians to adhere strictly to all safety measures as they go out to register.

“As we step out to register, let us continue to adhere strictly to all safety measures, including wearing our face masks and observing social distancing.”

“We are in challenging times because of COVID-19, but I encourage you, patriotic citizens of mother Ghana, to take part in the registration exercise,” he urged.

