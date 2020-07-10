PTAs Fight EC Over Registration Of Students In Their Schools

The Electoral Commission of Ghana's decision to take the ongoing voter registration exercise to the doorstep of senior high school students by registering them in their schools has struck wrong chords.

According to National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations of Ghana, the EC failed to consult them before they arrive at that decision

To the PTAs, this move comes at a time the COVID-19 pandemic still persists and it is highly unnecessary for the EC to proceed with such directive.

Furthermore, the council believes the registration is an intrusion on the purpose for which students were brought to school.

“The students were to be in school to do their revision and sit for the exams,” Alexander Danso, the President of National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations, said to Citi News.

He is also worried that the students are being exposed to more risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Those who are coming to do the registration, have they been tested? Are they free from the virus? We have to take into consideration all these things,” Mr. Danso noted.

“But if you don't consult and you don't do anything and you say you are going to register the students, is that why they brought them to the school? That is not part of it,” he added.

Some observers had expressed fears that the eligible students would be disenfranchised because they were not allowed to leave the school premises as part of the COVID-19 safety protocols.

After consultation with the Ghana Education Service, the Commission allocated two days, July 10 and July 11, to go to senior high schools and register students.

This registration will take place in all Senior High Schools that do not have polling stations within them.

The EC, also said additional days will be announced if it becomes necessary to ensure that all eligible applicants are registered.

In a response to the legal basis for the new arrangement, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe clarified that registration of the students will be matched to the current registration centres that have been gazetted for the registration.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) had raised concerns about the legality of the EC’s move to register the eligible Senior High School students.

