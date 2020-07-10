Ensure Every Eligible Voter Is Captured In New Register - Upper East Minister To EC

Listen to article

The Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Tangoba Abayage has charged the officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the region to work in a more passionate manner to ensure that all eligible voters are captured in the new voter's register.

According to her, the EC had the mandate to ensure that every Ghanaian of age 18 and above and of sound mind was duly captured in the register to enable them to exercise their franchise in the general elections.

The Upper East Regional Minister made the call during her visit to some registration centres in the Bongo District and the Bolgatanga Municipality to assess the peaceful conduct or otherwise of the exercise.

Hon. Tangoba Abayage indicated her readiness to ensure the successful conduct of the voter's registration exercise in the region.

She directed the staff of the Commission to knock on her doors for any official support in a bid to achieve their set target for the compilation of the new register.

In an interaction with the Electoral Officers, the Regional Minister inquired about the fate of other eligible voters whose job schedules had not permitted them to participate in the registration in their localities.

The Bongo District Officer, Mr. Henry Adeenze Agaabil assured the Minister that those with such genuine concerns could come to the district EC offices to be captured onto the register, and would be assigned their normal registrations centers code.

Mr Adeenze Agaabil told the Chairperson for the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) that the district had so far not encountered any major problem at any of the centres, and that the few minor issues which came up had been resolved at their own level.

He explained that over 65,000 voters were expected to register in the exercise in the district.

The Upper East Regional Minister tour took her to many centres including the Anafobisi Primary School Registration centre, Dorongo Central Registration Center, Atulba Daboo Primary School Registration Center and her final stop was at the Plaza No. 1 and 2 registration centres.

Hon. Tangoba Abayage advised the people to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols in order not to be infected with the disease.

The Minister also cautioned the EC officials to ensure that only Ghanaians are captured in the new voters register to facilitate a more transparent and credible register for the 2020 general elections and beyond.

She encouraged the polling agents for the various political parties to legitimately challenge any suspected unqualified voter without necessarily resorting to violence.

The Regional Minister was accompanied on the tour by the Municipal Chief Executive for Bolgatanga, Hon. Joseph Ameyure Atura.