Asenso Boakye Secures His Voter ID Card As He Encourages Ghanaians To Register

The Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Bantama constituency, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye took his turn in the ongoing nation-wide voter registration exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

At the Philips Commercial School registration center, the deputy chief of staff joined scores of eligible constituents to register for the national voter identity card.

The deputy chief of staff, who was accompanied by the Mayor of Kumasi, Hon Osei Assibey Antwi and executives of the Bantama constituency NPP executives, also used the occasion to distribute nose masks and sanitizers support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Adherence to Safety Protocols

The Deputy Chief of Staff observed that the exercise was being conducted in an orderly manner. He was also impressed with the adherence to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by the government and Electoral Commission at the registration center. The fight against the pandemic is a shared responsibility that requires every citizen to take personal responsibility to avoid further spread of the virus.

“Government has demonstrated its commitment to fight the virus by providing leadership and the needed resources since the outbreak of the virus in Ghana. What is left is for the citizenry to also do our part by following these protocols”, he stressed.

Selection of NDC Running Mate

When asked for his view concerning the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman as running mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s John Mahama, Mr Asenso-Boakye welcomed her nomination but asserted that she did not pose a threat to the electoral fortunes of the NPP.

“We believe Ghanaians will renew our mandate considering our sterling record in government. We are not taking her and John Mahama for granted at all. We will work extra hard and ensure a resounding victory for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the 2020 election.”

“Based on our record in government, I can say Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will not be a threat to the electoral fortunes of NPP. We have significantly improved the living conditions of Ghanaians through the various interventions implemented by this government like Free SHS, Planting for Food & Jobs, NABCO, among others”, he added.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye concluded that “her nomination gives us an opportunity to make a realistic assessment of her below the average record in public service, especially during her period as Minister for Education. As you are already aware, it was under her watch that teacher trainee allowance was cancelled; teachers who had worked for over two years were paid only 3-months salaries; and left the education sector debt-burdened which affected the supply of teaching and learning materials including chalks.”

The Electoral Commission (EC) commenced the compilation of new biometric voters register on Thursday, June 30. The exercise, which is being held at all registration centres and district offices of the EC throughout the country, is scheduled to end on August 7. In all, there will be five phases during the registration period, with each registration team working for a period of six days in each phase within the cluster.