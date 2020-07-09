Ghana Is The Only Country In The World To Fully Implement Community Mining Scheme—S. K. Boafo

Listen to article

Ghana remains the only country in the world to have successfully implemented the COMMUNITY MINING SCHEME. Other countries in the world are prepared to learn from Ghana's experience and this according to the Board Chairman of the Minerals Commission, Hon Sampson Kwaku Boafo, will promote Mine Tourism.

He was speaking at the launch of a Joint Community mining scheme for Obuasi Municipal, Adansi North, and Amansie Central in Adaase, a suburb of the Obuasi Municipality.

He also said the NPP Government is committed to sanitizing the operations of small scale miners with rules and regulations which will make their activities legal.

"Government role in the comeback of Anglogold Ashanti and the roll-out of the community mining scheme gives credence to the Government's resolve to strengthen the mining sector".

A Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio who represented the Sector Minister h urged Small Scale miners across all mining regions and districts to observe safety protocols at all mine sites to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He also appealed to them to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations guiding their operations. This he said, will keep them in business.

He reiterated the fact that small scale mining remains the preserve of citizens of Ghana. He advised operators who bring in foreigners to work in the Small scale mining space to desist from it since that will make their operations illegal.

On the benefits of Community mining to the three (3) districts, Hon Owusu-Bio said the scheme will provide in excess of 229,000 direct and indirect jobs. This will boost the economy of the beneficiary districts.

He again emphasized that, Community Mining Oversight Committees will be formed in the mining districts to supervise the operations of community. This, he said comprises of the Local Assemblies, Assembly members, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Nananom.

The Community Mining Scheme, a novel mining model by the government to curb illegal small-scale mining in the country will create 16,000 direct jobs nationwide.

The Scheme would stimulate wealth creation, promote community involvement and linkages with other sectors of the economy.

So far, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has issued 55 mining licenses to some communities.

This includes three licenses issued in Abosso in the Western Region, whilst Nsiana, Manso and

Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region have been granted 22 licenses, Tinga in the Savannah has been granted with six licenses, Akoase in the Eastern Region with 17 licenses and Mempehia in the Ahafo Region with seven licenses.

As provided for within mining law, the scheme is reserved for only Ghanaians but with emphasis on host mining communities.