31st December Women’s Movement Congratulates Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyeman

The 31st December Women’s Movement wishes to congratulate Professor Jane Opoku-Agyeman on her nomination and acceptance as running mate to the Flagbearer and Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

We see Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s selection as a step further in deepening women participation in top decision making levels. The issue of women participation has remained core in our values as a Movement. Over the years, we have continuously engaged women to prove to society of our readiness to contribute our quota to the development of our beloved country, Ghana.

We are confident about her achievements in her previous roles and assured that she is competent for the role she has been selected for.

We wish to state assuredly that she has the full support of members of the 31st December Women's Movement

Congratulations Professor Jane Opoku-Agyeman

Signed on behalf of the Interim Management Committee:

Hon.Mrs. Cecilia Johnson

Hon. Sherry Ayittey

Mrs. Victoria Kuma Mintah