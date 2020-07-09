Our President Is A Spectator But Not A Citizen

Leaders of the aforementioned group call on the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be sensitive to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaians whom he advised in 2017 to be citizens but not spectators.

We call on the government to reduce fuel prices to ease the hardship on the citizens.

If transport fare from Bontrase to Awutu Beraku (6km journey) in Awutu Senya West Constituency will now increase from GHS3.8 to GHS 5.00 in this unbearable situation(24% increment), then our president is not on top of his job.

If the price of crude oil on the world market is being reduced to a pulp and still not reflecting in the ex-pump prices to ease the burden of the suffering Ghanaians then Ghana is bleeding.

Sometimes, Drivers argue that the roads in the district are so bad they have to buy spare parts every week hence the increases. Were we not told that 2020 is a year of roads?

In the season of COVID 19, when prices of goods, fuels, transport fares etc are high. People have lost their jobs, sales are low. Yet Ghanaian citizens have to pay higher taxes in addition to the hardship in the country whilst the government and his 124 ministers enjoy free fuel, security, shelter etc.

Awutu Senya West has the most worse road networks in the whole country meanwhile we have MP, Hon. George Nenyi Andah who parades that he doesn't need to campaign again for the 2020 elections because he has fulfilled all the promises he made to his constituents.

We are calling on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led npp government to do something before we die.

Thank you

Nana Essel

(President)

Jeff Jay

(PRO)

Kofi Alla

(Organizer)

